MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Rangers face the Orioles looking to end road losing streak

Texas Rangers (37-42, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-4, 5.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Orioles -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles looking to break a three-game road skid.

Baltimore has a 20-17 record in home games and a 38-44 record overall. The Orioles have a 16-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 20-22 in road games and 37-42 overall. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .266 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 10 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .236 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)