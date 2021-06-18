MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (4-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 4.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Orioles are 8-18 against AL East teams. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .385.

The Blue Jays are 12-16 against teams from the AL East. Toronto ranks second in the league in hitting with a .262 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .342.