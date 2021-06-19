MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 2.66 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-6, 6.65 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +152, Blue Jays -178; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Orioles are 9-18 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .392.

The Blue Jays are 12-17 against teams from the AL East. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the lineup with an OBP of .428.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-1. Tyler Wells earned his second victory and Mullins went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Baltimore. Robbie Ray took his third loss for Toronto.