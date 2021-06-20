How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-8, 7.76 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +175, Blue Jays -208; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the Orioles Sunday.

The Orioles are 9-19 against AL East teams. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 49 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 13-17 in division play. The Toronto offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .337.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-7. Jordan Romano earned his fourth victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Toronto. Paul Fry took his second loss for Baltimore.