How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -217; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will face off on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 13-26 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .317.

The Blue Jays have gone 24-20 away from home. Toronto is slugging .453 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .678.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-5. Spenser Watkins earned his first victory and Pedro Severino went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Baltimore. Steven Matz took his fourth loss for Toronto.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

