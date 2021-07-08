MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels
On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: MASN
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-4, 7.46 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)
LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -218; over/under is 11 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will play on Thursday.
The Orioles are 13-27 in home games in 2020. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .382.
The Blue Jays are 25-20 in road games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .341.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Hyun Jin Ryu recorded his eighth victory and Bo Bichette went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Toronto. Matt Harvey registered his 10th loss for Baltimore.
