How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (60-48, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-52, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (8-8, 4.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -156, Orioles +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 56-52 record overall and a 31-21 record at home. The Orioles have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 26-27 record in road games and a 60-48 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .436 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

The teams match up Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has a .260 batting average to rank seventh on the Orioles, and has 25 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Anthony Santander is 15-for-42 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 23 home runs while slugging .511. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-39 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (oblique), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)