MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Orioles will sweep the series with a win.

Baltimore is 58-52 overall and 33-21 at home. The Orioles have a 36-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has a 26-29 record on the road and a 60-50 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 RBI for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 8-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 23 home runs while slugging .504. Bo Bichette is 12-for-42 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)