How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Blue Jays take win streak into matchup with the Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (73-59, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-62, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-9, 3.14 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-9, 4.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 71-62 record overall and a 39-25 record in home games. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Toronto is 73-59 overall and 35-30 on the road. The Blue Jays are 47-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the 10th time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 30 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .264 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 9-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk has a .295 batting average to rank sixth on the Blue Jays, and has 17 doubles and 13 home runs. Bo Bichette is 13-for-37 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .213 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .222 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (hand), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)