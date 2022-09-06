How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Blue Jays play the Orioles after Bichette's 3-home run game

Toronto Blue Jays (75-59, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-64, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -115, Orioles -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles after Bo Bichette hit three home runs against the Orioles on Monday.

Baltimore has gone 39-27 at home and 71-64 overall. The Orioles are 30-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Toronto is 75-59 overall and 37-30 on the road. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 49 extra base hits (22 doubles and 27 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 7-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 17 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bichette is 16-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.27 ERA, even run differential

Blue Jays: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)