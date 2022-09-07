MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles after Alejandro Kirk had four hits against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Baltimore has a 40-27 record in home games and a 72-64 record overall. The Orioles have gone 29-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has gone 37-31 on the road and 75-60 overall. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Orioles are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins is sixth on the Orioles with a .262 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Kirk has a .298 batting average to rank sixth on the Blue Jays, and has 18 doubles and 13 home runs. Bo Bichette is 20-for-41 with five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)