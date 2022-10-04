How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on October 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Blue Jays in second of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (90-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-77, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -136, Orioles +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 44-34 record at home and an 82-77 record overall. The Orioles rank eighth in the AL with 170 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Toronto has a 43-35 record in road games and a 90-69 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 30-19 record in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 24 doubles and 33 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 11-for-38 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 22 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 76 RBI for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-39 with five doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (finger), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)