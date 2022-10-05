MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Doubleheader Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Wednesday, October 5, 2022 - Game 1: 12:35 PM EDT & Game 2: 4:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN2

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Baltimore, the games are streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Baltimore has an 82-78 record overall and a 44-35 record at home. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .391.

Toronto is 44-35 on the road and 91-69 overall. The Blue Jays have a 62-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 24 doubles and 33 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-38 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 22 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-39 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (finger), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)