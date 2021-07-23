How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals

When: Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN and MASN2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-8, 5.66 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.05 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +117, Nationals -135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Orioles are 13-30 on their home turf. Baltimore is averaging four RBI per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 57 total runs batted in.

The Nationals have gone 18-25 away from home. Washington is slugging .420 as a unit. Trea Turner leads the team with a slugging percentage of .526.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-5. Patrick Corbin secured his third victory and Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Matt Harvey took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

