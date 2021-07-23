 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-8, 5.66 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.05 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +117, Nationals -135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Orioles are 13-30 on their home turf. Baltimore is averaging four RBI per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 57 total runs batted in.

The Nationals have gone 18-25 away from home. Washington is slugging .420 as a unit. Trea Turner leads the team with a slugging percentage of .526.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-5. Patrick Corbin secured his third victory and Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Matt Harvey took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN2 and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

