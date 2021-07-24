 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.83 ERA, .89 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (4-10, 7.13 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +175, Nationals -206; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 14-30 in home games in 2020. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .375.

The Nationals have gone 18-26 away from home. Washington is slugging .419 as a unit. Trea Turner leads the team with a slugging percentage of .520.

The Orioles won the last meeting 6-1. Paul Fry earned his fourth victory and Pat Valaika went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for Baltimore. Patrick Corbin took his ninth loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN2 and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

