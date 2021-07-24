MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals

When: Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT

TV: MASN2 and MASN

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.83 ERA, .89 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (4-10, 7.13 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +175, Nationals -206; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 14-30 in home games in 2020. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .375.

The Nationals have gone 18-26 away from home. Washington is slugging .419 as a unit. Trea Turner leads the team with a slugging percentage of .520.

The Orioles won the last meeting 6-1. Paul Fry earned his fourth victory and Pat Valaika went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for Baltimore. Patrick Corbin took his ninth loss for Washington.

