How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals

When: Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN and MASN2

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (4-3, 2.72 ERA, .87 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -120, Nationals +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Washington will square off on Sunday.

The Orioles are 15-30 in home games in 2020. Baltimore’s lineup has 108 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 17 homers.

The Nationals are 18-27 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Orioles won the last meeting 5-3. Matt Harvey secured his fifth victory and Mancini went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Jon Lester registered his fifth loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option