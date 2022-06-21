How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals

In Baltimore and Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Nationals look to stop 3-game road skid, play the Orioles

Washington Nationals (24-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-38, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0); Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 30-38 overall and 17-16 in home games. The Orioles have a 21-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 12-20 record in road games and a 24-46 record overall. The Nationals have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .249 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 14-for-43 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .210 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 16-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .235 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 2-8, .235 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)