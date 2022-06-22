MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options
On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals
- When: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: MASN2 and MASN
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Baltimore and Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals games all year long.
Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MASN2
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MASN
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Live TV Streaming Option
Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Nationals look to sweep 2-game series against the Orioles
Washington Nationals (25-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (30-39, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-9, 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (4-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -141, Nationals +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
Baltimore is 30-39 overall and 17-17 at home. The Orioles have a 17-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Washington has gone 13-20 on the road and 25-46 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.
Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini is fifth on the Orioles with a .283 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 15-for-43 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
Nelson Cruz has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 7-for-32 with four home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
Nationals: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 23 runs
INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)