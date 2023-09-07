 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Ravens Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Football is back! The 2023 NFL season begins this week, and the Baltimore Ravens start play on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET against the Houston Texans. The Ravens finished 10-7 last season behind the throwing and running power of quarterback Lamar Jackson, and this season games will air on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video. See them all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM!

How to Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens Season

About 2023 Baltimore Ravens Season

After offseason negotiations that grew contentious at times, Lamar Jackson has a new contract and a new offensive coordinator. Gone is Greg Roman, and in steps Todd Monken to see if he can ignite the Ravens’ passing offense in ways that it has never caught fire in recent years. Will a team that has primarily been known for running and playing stout defense be able to take flight under Monken’s direction?

Flexible scheduling starts in Week 5 this NFL season. Look over the current 2023 Baltimore Ravens TV schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. vs. Houston Texans CBS
Sept. 17 2 1 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals CBS
Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts CBS
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. @ Cleveland Browns CBS
Oct. 8 5 1 p.m. @ Pittsburgh Steelers CBS
Oct. 15 6 9:30 a.m. @ Tennessee Titans NFL Network
Oct. 22 7 1 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions FOX
Oct. 29 8 4:25 p.m. @ Arizona Cardinals CBS
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks CBS
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns FOX
Nov. 16 11 8:15 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prime Video
Nov. 26 12 8:20 p.m. @ Los Angeles Chargers NBC, Peacock
13 BYE CBS
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams FOX
Dec. 17 15 8:20 p.m. @ Jacksonville Jaguars NBC
Dec. 25 16 8:15 p.m. @ San Francisco 49ers ABC
Dec. 31 17 1 p.m. vs. Miami Dolphins CBS
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBA vs. Pittsburgh Steelers CBS

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no blackouts that will affect Baltimore-area fans who are trying to watch Ravens games on DIRECTV STREAM. Customers will have to grab the Sports add-on pack to get NFL Network, however.

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on ESPN+?

Yes, the Ravens’ Week 16 “Monday Night Football” game against the San Francisco 49ers will be available on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on Hulu + Live TV?

Indubitably. Hulu + Live TV offers subscribers all necessary channels to stream the Baltimore Ravens this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on Paramount+?

If the Ravens are on CBS in your market, they’ll also be available on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on Peacock?

Yes. The Ravens are slated to play on “Sunday Night Football” once this year, their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will be livestreamed on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on Prime Video?

Yes, when the Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on Sling TV?

No, since Sling TV does not carry local broadcast channels in the Baltimore area.

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Ravens or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Baltimore Ravens on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV will offer every channel needed to stream the Baltimore Ravens in their home market this year.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
ABC---
CBS---$11.99
Fox---
NBC---
NFL Network^
$15 (≥ $99.99)		---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: NFL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ABC, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Take a Sneak Peak into the 2023 Baltimore Ravens Season

