How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 5 Game Live Online on October 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT, the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will be streaming on NBC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream NBC on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sunday Night Football will also be simulcast with a subscription to Peacock.

Can you stream Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and Fox.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on fuboTV?

You can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and Fox.

Can you stream Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sling TV?

You can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on NBC with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

While it isn’t available in Cincinnati and Baltimore, you can stream Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Waco, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and Hartford markets.

You will also be able to stream ESPN and Fox.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on NBC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and Fox.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on NBC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and Fox.

Can You Stream Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on NFL+?

If the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Preview: After being swept last season, Ravens face Bengals again

If there was a single moment when the Cincinnati Bengals announced their arrival as contenders last year, it may have been in Week 7 at Baltimore, when Ja’Marr Chase caught a short pass in front of Marlon Humphrey, spun past Chuck Clark and was gone for an 82-yard touchdown.

“We had a good season up to that point, but when we went into Baltimore and beat them the way we did, it kind of proved to ourselves that we were who we thought we were,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. “And we just built from that point on.”

Cincinnati returns to play the Ravens on Sunday night in Baltimore, the site of the Bengals’ 41-17 victory last season. Cincinnati also trounced the Ravens 41-21 in a December rematch, when Burrow threw for 525 yards against a depleted Baltimore secondary. The Ravens have dropped their share of close games over the past couple years, but the Bengals are the one team that’s really made them look bad.

Chase had eight catches for 201 yards in the first meeting with the Ravens last season, and in the second, Tee Higgins had 12 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

“Three years ago, going into the week it was like, ‘If you can stop Tyler Boyd, you can be OK.’ Then Higgins comes, it’s like, ‘If you can stop Tyler Boyd and Higgins, you can get the job done,’” Humphrey said. “Then, they get Chase, and it’s like, ‘Oh, he’ll be a little rusty, he’s a rookie guy.’ Then it’s like, ‘Crap, this dude is looking like an All-Pro.’”

The defending AFC champions started a bit slowly this season, dropping their first two games, but the Bengals (2-2) rebounded with two wins after that. The Ravens (2-2) could easily be undefeated, but they blew leads of 21 points against Miami and 17 last week against Buffalo — both times at home.

DOING IT ALL

The Ravens have 1,437 net yards of offense so far this season, and Lamar Jackson is responsible for over 80% of that. He’s thrown for 893 and run for 316.

“I love watching him play,” Burrow said. “If feels like every couple of minutes he just makes a play that makes your jaw drop. I mean you look at the defense and (say), ‘What are we supposed to do with that guy?’”

STUCK IN THE MUD

The overhauled Bengals offensive line has in the past two games provided better pass protection for Burrow, but the running game has yet to benefit.

After rushing for 82 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, running back Joe Mixon has stalled.

In the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 27-15 win over Miami two Thursdays ago, the Bengals had first-and-goal at the 6, but three straight carries by Mixon came up short, and they had to settle for a field goal.

Mixon was a Pro Bowler last season but has only 224 yards on 82 carries in four games this year. The Bengals rank near the bottom of the NFL with 3.1 yards per carry.

“I have to get better, and I will get better,” Mixon said. “I know for a fact that some point something’s got to give. I look forward to it.”

UNDER THE LIGHTS

The Ravens are 18-2 in home prime-time games under coach John Harbaugh. The next-best teams in the NFL in that span are Seattle (23-5) and Green Bay (29-7).

“We need to get our first victory at home,” Jackson said. “We took two ‘Ls’ at home, that’s something that rarely happens here, but I know the stadium is going to be rocking.”

HIGGINS’ PROGRESS

Higgins had shoulder surgery after the Super Bowl that kept him out of action through summer workouts and the preseason. He left the Week 1 loss to the Steelers with a concussion and then went out after taking a scary head shot from LaMarcus Joyner in Week 3 against the Jets.

Regardless, the receiver is starting to look more like his old self.

Higgins had five catches for 93 yards in the win over the Jets. Against the Dolphins, he caught seven of his nine targets for 124 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown.

INJURIES

The Ravens’ top three options at left tackle have been injured. Ronnie Stanley (ankle) hasn’t played since last season’s opener, Ja’Wuan James (Achilles tendon) is out and Patrick Mekari (ankle) missed last week’s game.

Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins recently returned from a knee injury that kept him out all last season, and the Ravens might need more from him with Justice Hill nursing a hamstring problem.