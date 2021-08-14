NFL Preseason 2021: How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Baltimore Ravens face the New Orleans Saints from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. The game is airing exclusively on WVUE and WBAL, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints

In Baltimore the game is streaming on WBAL, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In New Orleans, the game is streaming on WVUE, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Other local affiliates that will be airing the game include:

New Orleans WAFB (CBS/9 - Baton Rouge)

KSLA (CBS/12 - Shreveport)

KNOE (CBS/8 - Monroe LA)

KATC (ABC/3 - Lafayette LA)

KPLC (NBC/7 - Lake Charles LA)

KALB (CW/5.3 - Alexandria LA)

WLOX (ABC/13 - Biloxi MS)

WLBT (NBC/3 - Jackson MS)

WDAM (ABC/7.2 - Hattiesburg MS)

WTOK (ABC/11 - Meridian MS)

WKRG (CBS/5 - Mobile AL)

WVTM (NBC/13 - Birmingham)

WAFF (NBC/48 - Huntsville AL)

WMC (NBC/5 - Memphis) Baltimore WJLA (ABC/7 - Washington)

WGAL (NBC/8 - Harrisburg PA)

WMDT (CW/47.2 - Salisbury MD)

WTVZ (My/33 - Norfolk VA)

WUPV (CW/65 - Richmond VA)

WWCW (CW/21-27 - Roanoke VA)

WATM (ABC/23 - Altoona PA)

