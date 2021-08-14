 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

NFL Preseason 2021: How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: TV/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Baltimore Ravens face the New Orleans Saints from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. The game is airing exclusively on WVUE and WBAL, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints

In Baltimore the game is streaming on WBAL, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In New Orleans, the game is streaming on WVUE, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Other local affiliates that will be airing the game include:

New Orleans

WAFB (CBS/9 - Baton Rouge)
KSLA (CBS/12 - Shreveport)
KNOE (CBS/8 - Monroe LA)
KATC (ABC/3 - Lafayette LA)
KPLC (NBC/7 - Lake Charles LA)
KALB (CW/5.3 - Alexandria LA)
WLOX (ABC/13 - Biloxi MS)
WLBT (NBC/3 - Jackson MS)
WDAM (ABC/7.2 - Hattiesburg MS)
WTOK (ABC/11 - Meridian MS)
WKRG (CBS/5 - Mobile AL)
WVTM (NBC/13 - Birmingham)
WAFF (NBC/48 - Huntsville AL)
WMC (NBC/5 - Memphis)

Baltimore

WJLA (ABC/7 - Washington)
WGAL (NBC/8 - Harrisburg PA)
WMDT (CW/47.2 - Salisbury MD)
WTVZ (My/33 - Norfolk VA)
WUPV (CW/65 - Richmond VA)
WWCW (CW/21-27 - Roanoke VA)
WATM (ABC/23 - Altoona PA)

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
WVUE (Fox)---
WBAL (NBC)---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Saints vs. Ravens Preseason Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.