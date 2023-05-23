How to Watch ‘Bama Rush’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Greek life at universities across the United States is certainly not a new concept. However, the rush process at the University of Alabama caught the attention of TikTok users in August 2021. Now, in a fascinating new documentary, Max is delving into what really happens at sorority recruitment and how critical this time is in these young women’s lives. “ Bama Rush ” debuts on the streaming service on Tuesday, May 23. You can watch Bama Rush with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘Bama Rush’

“Bama Rush” takes viewers along on a wild ride throughout rush week at the University of Alabama. Filmmaker Rachel Fleit traveled to Alabama for rush week in 2022 and followed four young women as they begin the intense recruitment process. It’s no easy task to be accepted into a sorority, but they are hopeful about the friendships they may form and the fun parties they will attend. However, the documentary also reveals some of the harmful parts of being in a sorority, including the self-esteem issues these young women may develop at a critical time in their lives.

This all began when rush week at the University of Alabama was publicly documented on TikTok almost two years ago. Since then, the videos have racked up two billion views. Due to the fascination surrounding the concept, many students have continued sharing their experiences rushing. The public has mixed feelings about the process, and this documentary will only bring more of the pros and cons to light.

