How to Watch ‘Bananaland’ Season Finale on Mobile, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More
Everyone’s favorite independent baseball team’s season wraps up with the season finale of ESPN+ docuseries “Bananaland.” “Bananaland” gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the viral sensations the Savanah Bananas and how their crazy, one-of-a-kind summer of baseball. You can catch the season finale of “Bananaland” this Saturday, Sept.16, on ESPN+. You can watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16
- Where: ESPN+
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.
About “Bananaland”
ESPN went all in on the Bananas this season, airing multiple Savannah Bananas “Bananaball” games on cable and ESPN+. The “Bananaland” documentary series follows the wild antics of the Bananas, whose presentation has been compared to that of the Harlem Globetrotters. The five-part series features the Bananas on a seven-city “world tour,” including guest appearances by ex-big leaguers Jake Peavy, Johnny Gomes, and Bill “Spaceman” Lee.
The Bananas’ archrivals are the Party Animals, who put up more of a fight than the Globetrotters’ Washington Generals, but let’s be honest — everyone’s there to see the “Nanners” win.
Can You Stream ‘Bananaland’ For Free?
Unfortunately, no. ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can save on the service if you sign up for the Disney Bundle, following ESPN+’s recent rate hike.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Bananaland’ on ESPN+?
ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
