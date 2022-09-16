 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Bananaland’ Season Finale on Mobile, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

Everyone’s favorite independent baseball team’s season wraps up with the season finale of ESPN+ docuseries “Bananaland.” “Bananaland” gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the viral sensations the Savanah Bananas and how their crazy, one-of-a-kind summer of baseball. You can catch the season finale of “Bananaland” this Saturday, Sept.16, on ESPN+. You can watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch the Bananaland Season Final on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Mobile, and More

About “Bananaland”

ESPN went all in on the Bananas this season, airing multiple Savannah Bananas “Bananaball” games on cable and ESPN+. The “Bananaland” documentary series follows the wild antics of the Bananas, whose presentation has been compared to that of the Harlem Globetrotters. The five-part series features the Bananas on a seven-city “world tour,” including guest appearances by ex-big leaguers Jake Peavy, Johnny Gomes, and Bill “Spaceman” Lee.

The Bananas’ archrivals are the Party Animals, who put up more of a fight than the Globetrotters’ Washington Generals, but let’s be honest — everyone’s there to see the “Nanners” win.

Can You Stream ‘Bananaland’ For Free?

Unfortunately, no. ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can save on the service if you sign up for the Disney Bundle, following ESPN+’s recent rate hike.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Bananaland’ on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Bananaland Official Trailer

