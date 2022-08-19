How to Watch ‘Bananaland’ Series Premiere on Apple, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
The Savannah Bananas are a summer college league baseball team known for innovative, comedic hijinks in the in-game presentation. Now, ESPN+ will be showing a five-part documentary series about the Bananas, called “Bananaland,” as well as several of the team’s games, which are played by what’s known as “Banana Ball Rules.” You can watch the premiere of docuseries on Friday, Aug. 19, with a Subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch the “Bananaland” premiere
- When: Friday, August 19
- TV: ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.
The premiere episode will also air at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 on Friday, Aug. 19.
About “Bananaland”
The “Bananaland” documentary series follows the wild antics of the Bananas, whose presentation has been compared to that of the Harlem Globetrotters. The five-part series, which will debut an episode each Friday through Sept. 16, features the Bananas on a seven-city “world tour,” including guest appearances by ex-big leaguers Jake Peavy, Johnny Gomes, and Bill “Spaceman” Lee.
In addition to the series, ESPN will feature live Savannah Bananas games, including one against the Party Animals at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, immediately before the documentary’s linear premiere. All other episodes of the series will stream exclusively on ESPN+.
Other live Bananas games, also against the Party Animals, will be played on Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 27, Sept. 2, and Sept. 3, all at 7 p.m. ET, all on ESPN+.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Bananaland” on ESPN+?
ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.