How to Watch ‘Bananaland’ Series Premiere on Apple, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The Savannah Bananas are a summer college league baseball team known for innovative, comedic hijinks in the in-game presentation. Now, ESPN+ will be showing a five-part documentary series about the Bananas, called “Bananaland,” as well as several of the team’s games, which are played by what’s known as “Banana Ball Rules.” You can watch the premiere of docuseries on Friday, Aug. 19, with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch the “Bananaland” premiere

When : Friday, August 19

: Friday, August 19 TV : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

The premiere episode will also air at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 on Friday, Aug. 19.

About “Bananaland”

The “Bananaland” documentary series follows the wild antics of the Bananas, whose presentation has been compared to that of the Harlem Globetrotters. The five-part series, which will debut an episode each Friday through Sept. 16, features the Bananas on a seven-city “world tour,” including guest appearances by ex-big leaguers Jake Peavy, Johnny Gomes, and Bill “Spaceman” Lee.

In addition to the series, ESPN will feature live Savannah Bananas games, including one against the Party Animals at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, immediately before the documentary’s linear premiere. All other episodes of the series will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Other live Bananas games, also against the Party Animals, will be played on Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 27, Sept. 2, and Sept. 3, all at 7 p.m. ET, all on ESPN+.

