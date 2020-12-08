How to Watch Barcelona vs. Juventus Champions League Match Live For Free

Champions League has shifted from Turner to ViacomCBS this season, which means you can stream games on CBS All Access. The Barcelona vs. Juventus match kicks off at 3pm ET, fans can stream this matchup and all Champions League games on CBS All Access for free with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Watch the Juventus/Barcelona

When: Starting December 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: CBS All Access

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of CBS All Access

CBS All Access will also give you access to “The Golazo Show” a whip-around telecast which will show you every goal from every match. It will also be available on TV on CBS Sports Network.

The two teams face-off during Matchday 6 to see who will take the top of the table in Group G. Barcelona has yet to lose and leads in the standings with 15 points, while Juventus is just three points behind. In the last go-around, Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0, but Ronaldo didn’t play.

Both Ronaldo and Messi are expected to play in the match that will have two of the best players in the world go head-to-head. Both sides are hoping to be more competitive this go around after Bayern Munich took home the title last go around.