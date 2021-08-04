How to Watch Barcelona vs. Red Bull Salzburg Preseason Friendly Live Online Without Cable

After a week of training in Germany, Barcelona suit up to face the Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena.

RB Salzburg have been impressive in their pre-season and will look to dominate the Austrian Bundesliga this year.

Barcelona have scored 10 goals in their last three matches and seem to be clicking under Ronald Koeman.

How to Watch RB Salzburg vs. Barcelona

When: August 4, 2021 at 1 pm ET, 10 am PT

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Barcelona’s bid to solidify Lionel Messi’s new contract with LaLiga got a boost after the league announced a cash injection of €2.7 billion ($3.2B) today.

LaLiga has agreed in principle to sell 10% of a newly formed company housing most of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

Around 90% of the money will go directly to Spanish clubs, including women’s football, semi-professional and non-professional football.