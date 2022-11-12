How to Watch ‘Barfight!’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Breakups are always hard. Friends are forced to choose sides, and things can get downright ugly. But, what if the thing that was most important to your relationship wasn’t the friends you both share, it was the bar you’ve both been going to for years? That’s the premise of “Bar Fight,” the new movie coming to AMC+ on Saturday, Nov. 12. When Nina and Allen go their separate ways, who gets to keep their favorite bar?! Find out by watching “Bar Fight” with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch ‘Barfight’

About ‘Barfight’

There’s only one way to settle the score after a break-up and for Nina (Melissa Fumero) and Allen (Luka Jones) it’s a turf war for their favorite local bar. Lines have been drawn and with the help of Nina’s best friend Chelsea (Rachel Bloom), it’s going to be a winner-takes-all affair. The drinks are free-flowing, the competition is fierce, and games are out-of-this-world crazy. With the bar on the line, this bar fight is going to become a battle for the ages.

Director James Mahoney could barely contain his excitement about the new film. “I’m so thrilled IFC is distributing our crazy lil’ movie! A huge thank you to Signature Films and Particular Crowd for their endless support, my invaluable crew for their skill and tenacity, and an absolute dream of a cast for truly bringing “Bar Fight” to life. I can’t wait for the world to see the madness we’ve created,” he said.

Can You Stream ‘Bar Fight’ For Free?

If you’re not already an AMC+ subscriber, yes! The streamer offers a seven-day free trial of its service to new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Bar Fight’ on AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.