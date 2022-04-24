How to Watch ‘Barry’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Career shifts are a scary thing, and it takes a lot of commitment and resolve to pivot your life in a brand new direction. That’s putting it lightly for Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), who rejected his line of work as a hitman to pursue a career in acting. The first episode of the third season of “Barry” premieres Sunday, April 24 on HBO. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About Season Three of ‘Barry’

Being a contract killer isn’t a life one leaves lightly. Violence has a way of sticking to the skin, and weighing on your conscience even years after the blood has been spilled. Getting out is messy. Barry may have eliminated numerous external factors that pushed him towards violence in his younger years, but is the old Barry well and truly gone? The first episode of Season 3 is titled “Forgiving Jeff” and it illustrates the dichotomy of Barry’s old life by juxtaposing it with the newfound success Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is experiencing.

Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) is preparing for his first interrogation, and Gene (Henry Winkler) must reflect on Fuches’ heavy reveal from the conclusion of Season 2. Fans of “Barry” have had to wait a grueling three years since the previous season’s cliffhanger ending. With so many character shifts throughout Season 2 (and others still who didn’t live to make it here), it may well be an entirely new dynamic between the small core cast. Starting April 24, HBO is airing a new episode every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. Watch when they air, or stream “Barry” with an HBO Max subscription.

