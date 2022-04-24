 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Barry’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Jeremy Milliner

Career shifts are a scary thing, and it takes a lot of commitment and resolve to pivot your life in a brand new direction. That’s putting it lightly for Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), who rejected his line of work as a hitman to pursue a career in acting. The first episode of the third season of “Barry” premieres Sunday, April 24 on HBO. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Barry’ Season 3

You can also stream with a subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch the third season of “Barry.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About Season Three of ‘Barry’

Being a contract killer isn’t a life one leaves lightly. Violence has a way of sticking to the skin, and weighing on your conscience even years after the blood has been spilled. Getting out is messy. Barry may have eliminated numerous external factors that pushed him towards violence in his younger years, but is the old Barry well and truly gone? The first episode of Season 3 is titled “Forgiving Jeff” and it illustrates the dichotomy of Barry’s old life by juxtaposing it with the newfound success Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is experiencing.

Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) is preparing for his first interrogation, and Gene (Henry Winkler) must reflect on Fuches’ heavy reveal from the conclusion of Season 2. Fans of “Barry” have had to wait a grueling three years since the previous season’s cliffhanger ending. With so many character shifts throughout Season 2 (and others still who didn’t live to make it here), it may well be an entirely new dynamic between the small core cast. Starting April 24, HBO is airing a new episode every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. Watch when they air, or stream “Barry” with an HBO Max subscription.

Preview for 'Barry' Season 3

