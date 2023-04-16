How to Watch ‘Barry’ Season 4 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Have you ever had a calling? A vocation that you were so good at that it seemed impossible to separate yourself from it, no matter the cost? That’s what Barry Berkman has to deal with in “Barry,” the dark comedy on HBO Max that will air its fourth season premiere on Sunday, April 16. Barry wants to be an actor, but he can’t seem to tear himself away from his day job…as a murderer for hire. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About ‘Barry’ Season 4 Premiere
Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is being hailed as a hero for exposing Barry’s (Bill Hader) horrible secret to the world. His information has led to Barry’s arrest, but putting the wannabe actor behind bars has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this - the explosive and hilarious final chapter of “Barry.”
“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” said actor, writer and co-creator Bill Hader.
“After three masterful seasons of ‘Barry,’ we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story,” said Amy Gravitt, VP of HBO Max Comedy Programming. “It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team, including the entire exceptional cast and crew.”
What devices can you use to stream ‘Barry’ Season 4 Premiere?
You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max
HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
‘Barry’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. The service will be renamed “Max” on May 23, 2023. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.7-Day Trial