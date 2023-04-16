How to Watch ‘Barry’ Season 4 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Have you ever had a calling? A vocation that you were so good at that it seemed impossible to separate yourself from it, no matter the cost? That’s what Barry Berkman has to deal with in “Barry,” the dark comedy on HBO Max that will air its fourth season premiere on Sunday, April 16. Barry wants to be an actor, but he can’t seem to tear himself away from his day job…as a murderer for hire. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘Barry’ Season 4 Premiere

Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is being hailed as a hero for exposing Barry’s (Bill Hader) horrible secret to the world. His information has led to Barry’s arrest, but putting the wannabe actor behind bars has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this - the explosive and hilarious final chapter of “Barry.”

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” said actor, writer and co-creator Bill Hader.

“After three masterful seasons of ‘Barry,’ we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story,” said Amy Gravitt, VP of HBO Max Comedy Programming. “It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team, including the entire exceptional cast and crew.”

What devices can you use to stream ‘Barry’ Season 4 Premiere?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

