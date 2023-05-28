How to Watch ‘Barry’ Series Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Bill Hader is bringing his hilarious, terrifying and haunting series “Barry” to a close. The show will air its fourth—and final—season finale on Sunday, May 28 at roughly 10:28 p.m. ET on Max . The series follows Barry Berkman, a former United States Marine who thinks his true calling might be on the stage. But until his movie career takes off, Barry makes ends meet as an assassin-for-hire. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About 'Barry' Series Finale

Gene Cousineau was hailed as a hero after the arrest of Barry Berkman. But Berkman’s escape from prison and Cousineau’s subsequent flight to escape his wrath had consequences neither foresaw. Years later, Barry has a family, and the most normal life a man living on the lam could possibly hope for.

But when he returns to Los Angeles to stop a newly-resurfaced Gene from telling his story to Warner Bros., things go wrong for Barry. His wife Sally and son John are captured by the Chechens, and NoHo Hank is thirsty for revenge.

It’s all come down to a series finale that is sure to be hilarious and explosive. Will Barry be able to save his family? Will NoHo Hank and Fuches have their revenge? Will Cousineau be wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his former girlfriend Janice Moss? Find out on the series finale of “Barry!”

What devices can you use to stream 'Barry' Series Finale?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Barry' Series Finale Trailer