How to Watch ‘Barry’ Series Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Bill Hader is bringing his hilarious, terrifying and haunting series “Barry” to a close. The show will air its fourth—and final—season finale on Sunday, May 28 at roughly 10:28 p.m. ET on Max. The series follows Barry Berkman, a former United States Marine who thinks his true calling might be on the stage. But until his movie career takes off, Barry makes ends meet as an assassin-for-hire. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch 'Barry' Series Finale

About 'Barry' Series Finale

Gene Cousineau was hailed as a hero after the arrest of Barry Berkman. But Berkman’s escape from prison and Cousineau’s subsequent flight to escape his wrath had consequences neither foresaw. Years later, Barry has a family, and the most normal life a man living on the lam could possibly hope for.

But when he returns to Los Angeles to stop a newly-resurfaced Gene from telling his story to Warner Bros., things go wrong for Barry. His wife Sally and son John are captured by the Chechens, and NoHo Hank is thirsty for revenge.

It’s all come down to a series finale that is sure to be hilarious and explosive. Will Barry be able to save his family? Will NoHo Hank and Fuches have their revenge? Will Cousineau be wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his former girlfriend Janice Moss? Find out on the series finale of “Barry!”

What devices can you use to stream 'Barry' Series Finale?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

'Barry' Series Finale Trailer

