How to Watch ‘BattleBots’ Season 6 Finale Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Don’t miss an eventful BattleBots 2021 World Championship as Minotaur takes on Witch Doctor along with other bots who fight to be crowned the champion. The Season 6 finale of “BattleBots” will premiere on Thursday, April 7 at 8pm ET on Discovery. Stream it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘BattleBots: The Finals’

About ‘BattleBots’

This one-of-a-kind series features expertly designed combat robots that battle in an elimination-style tournament until sparks fly and a champion is decided. At the end of the season, there are eight bots left, and “BattleBots: The Finals” will determine which team will hoist the Giant Nut trophy and be crowned BattleBots World Champion.

Last season featured an awesome ending as End Game took home the Giant Nut. The robot, famous for its bar weapon that spins in the middle of its body defeated Whiplash in an epic finale.

BattleBots

June 21, 2015

BattleBots promises to wow viewers with next generation robots—bigger, faster and stronger than ever before. The show will focus on the design and build of each robot, the bot builder backstories, their intense pursuit of the championship and the spectacle of the event.

How to Stream ‘BattleBots’ Season 6 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 championship of “BattleBots” on Discovery using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Discovery-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Discovery + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Discovery + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Discovery + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Discovery + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

