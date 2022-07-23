How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City at Lambeau Field Live for Free Without Cable

Two of Europe’s top soccer clubs meet in Green Bay, Wisc, this weekend in a friendly for the ages and ESPN will be there. The Bundesliga’s undisputed kings Bayern Munich come to Lambeau Field to take on the Premier League’s top dogs, Manchester City. Bayern v. Man City will be the first soccer match on the sometimes frozen tundra. Find out who wins the historic match on Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also stream the game on ESPN+.

About Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City

Both clubs are on a tour of the United States as they gear up for their respective regular seasons. Bayern defeated the MLS’ DC United 6-2 on Tuesday in Washington D.C. Man City defeated Liga MX’s Club America 2-1 on Tuesday in Houston.

This is the first time that Bayern Munich and Man City have played since 2018, a 3-2 victory by City during the 2018 International Champions Cup. The last match that wasn’t a friendly between the two was a 2014 Champions League tilt, also won by Man City by a score of 3-2. Since 2011, Bayern is 6-3 vs. City.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

