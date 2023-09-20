How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United 2023 UEFA Champions League Game Live For Free Without Cable

European soccer fans have been anticipating this moment with glee all summer, and it’s finally here! The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League is underway, and Bayern Munich kicks off the tournament with a match against Manchester United on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. The match features two blue bloods of European soccer, and you can stream it live with a Subscription to Paramount Plus.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United 2023 UEFA Champions League Game

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Paramount Plus.

About Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United 2023 UEFA Champions League Game

Bayern Munich sat at the top of the table when the 2022-23 Bundesliga season ended, and is preparing to play in its 283rd UEFA Champions League match. Only Real Madrid has played in more UCL games historically (304), and Munich made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the tournament last season, losing to eventual champion Manchester City. The team is unbeaten in its last 34 UCL group-stage games.

Manchester United is back in the UEFA Champions League this year, after spending 2022-23 in the UEFA Europa League. The last time Man U was in the UCL was 2021-22 when they were ousted in the final 16 by Atlético Madrid. Coach Erik ten Hag brought Ajax to a 6-0 record in group stage play when he led that team into the UCL in 2021-22, and is hoping to replicate that success with his new club.

Can You Stream Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United 2023 UEFA Champions League Game for Free?

