How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Baylor Game Live Online on December 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #1 Baylor Bears face the Alcorn State Braves from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

When: Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Baylor vs. Alcorn State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Alcorn State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Alcorn State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Alcorn State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Alcorn State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Alcorn State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Alcorn State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Alcorn State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Alcorn State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Alcorn State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Alcorn State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Alcorn State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Alcorn State game.

Alcorn State vs. Baylor Game Preview: Alcorn State faces tough test vs No. 1 Baylor

Alcorn State (1-9) vs. No. 1 Baylor (10-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Alcorn State. Alcorn State has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Baylor is looking to extend its current 10-game winning streak.

SENIOR STUDS: Alcorn State’s Lenell Henry, Darrious Agnew and Justin Thomas have collectively accounted for 31 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 26 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LENELL: Henry has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 53.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has scored 58.5 points per game and allowed 81.8 over its four-game road losing streak. Baylor has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 50.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Braves. Baylor has 47 assists on 86 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three games while Alcorn State has assists on 24 of 62 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Bears 30th nationally. The Alcorn State defense has allowed 74.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 239th).