How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Baylor Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the #4 Baylor Bears face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

When: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Baylor vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Baylor Game Preview: UAPB faces tough test vs No. 4 Baylor

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8) vs. No. 4 Baylor (7-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Baylor has moved up to No. 4 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Arizona State, VCU and Michigan State last week.

STEPPING UP: The Golden Lions are led by Shawn Williams and Trey Sampson. Williams has averaged 16 points while Sampson has accounted for 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. The Bears have been anchored by Kendall Brown and LJ Cryer, who are averaging 13.7 and 14.7 points, respectively.

KEY FACILITATOR: Williams has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff field goals over the last three games. Williams has 12 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Kylen Milton has attempted 54 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 6 for 26 over the past five games.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 61.9 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. Baylor has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.5 points while giving up 53.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 56.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears 12th among Division I teams. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff offense has averaged 63.3 points through nine games (ranked 215th, nationally).