How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Baylor Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #9 Baylor Bears face the Central Arkansas Bears from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Central Arkansas Bears

When: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Baylor vs. Central Arkansas game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Central Arkansas on ESPN+?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Central Arkansas game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Central Arkansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Central Arkansas on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Central Arkansas on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Central Arkansas on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Central Arkansas on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Central Arkansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Central Arkansas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Central Arkansas game.

Live TV Streaming Option

Central Arkansas vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 9 Baylor meets Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (0-2) vs. No. 9 Baylor (2-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor hosts Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Central Arkansas fell short in an 85-53 game at Butler on Friday. Baylor is coming off an 89-60 home win against Nicholls State on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Baylor’s LJ Cryer has averaged 16.5 points while Kendall Brown has put up 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. For Central Arkansas, Camren Hunter has averaged 12 points while Darious Hall has put up eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.CLUTCH CAMREN: Hunter has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

SECOND CHANCES: Baylor has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 43.2 percent this year. That figure is ranked 15th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Central Arkansas stands at just 21.3 percent (ranked 257th).