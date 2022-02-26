How to Watch Kansas vs. Baylor Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #10 Baylor Bears face the #5 Kansas Jayhawks from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

The Baylor vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 5 Kansas visits No. 10 Baylor following Flagler's 29-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (23-5, 11-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Baylor hosts the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks after Adam Flagler scored 29 points in Baylor’s 66-64 overtime victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Bears are 13-2 on their home court. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 77.1 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are 12-2 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks won the last matchup 83-59 on Feb. 5. Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Agbaji is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.