How to Watch Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #5 Baylor Bears face the Kansas State Wildcats from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Kansas State Wildcats

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Baylor vs. Kansas State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Kansas State on ESPN+?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Kansas State game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Kansas State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Kansas State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Kansas State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Kansas State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Kansas State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Kansas State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Baylor vs. Kansas State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Kansas State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Kansas State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Kansas State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Kansas State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Kansas State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas State vs. Baylor Game Preview: Pack leads Kansas State against No. 5 Baylor after 35-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the No. 5 Baylor Bears after Nijel Pack scored 35 points in Kansas State’s 78-75 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears are 9-2 in home games. Baylor averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by James Akinjo with 5.6.

The Wildcats have gone 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 1.7.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akinjo is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Pack is averaging 15.7 points for the Wildcats. Smith is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.