The Best Way to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #5 Baylor Bears face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

When: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Game Preview: Baylor begins season at home against Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Baylor Bears

Waco, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -37.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Baylor Bears start the season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Baylor went 27-7 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Bears gave up 64.1 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 2-26 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 21 from deep.