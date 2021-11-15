How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Baylor Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the #8 Baylor Bears face the Nicholls State Colonels from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Nicholls State Colonels

When: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Baylor vs. Nicholls State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 8 Baylor faces Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (2-0) vs. No. 8 Baylor (1-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor hosts Nicholls State in an early season matchup.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .GIFTED GORDON: Ty Gordon has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.2 points per game last season. The Bears offense put up 86.1 points per matchup on their way to a 14-0 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Nicholls State went 2-4 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.