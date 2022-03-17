How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Baylor Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the #4 Baylor Bears face the Norfolk State Spartans from Dickies Arena. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. Norfolk State Spartans

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

TV: TBS

All Live TV Streaming Options

Norfolk State vs. Baylor Game Preview: Baylor takes on Norfolk State in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Norfolk State Spartans (24-6, 12-2 MEAC) vs. Baylor Bears (26-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -21; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Baylor Bears and Norfolk State Spartans square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 games is 14-4. Baylor is second in the Big 12 with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Flo Thamba averaging 2.8.

The Spartans are 12-2 in MEAC play. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Bankston is averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.