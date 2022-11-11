How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Baylor Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #5 Baylor Bears face the Norfolk State Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Norfolk State Spartans

When: Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Baylor vs. Norfolk State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Norfolk State vs. Baylor Game Preview: Norfolk State visits No. 5 Baylor following Flagler's 21-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Baylor hosts the Norfolk State Spartans after Adam Flagler scored 21 points in Baylor’s 117-53 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Baylor finished 15-2 at home last season while going 27-7 overall. The Bears averaged 8.8 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Norfolk State finished 24-7 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free throw line and 21 from 3-point range.