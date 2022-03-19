 Skip to Content
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Baylor Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT, the #4 Baylor Bears face the North Carolina Tar Heels from Dickies Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Baylor vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Baylor vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. North Carolina game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Baylor vs. North Carolina game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. North Carolina game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. North Carolina on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Baylor vs. North Carolina game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream Baylor vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. North Carolina game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. North Carolina game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. North Carolina game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Baylor vs. North Carolina Live Stream

North Carolina vs. Baylor Game Preview: Baylor Bears and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in NCAA Tournament second round

North Carolina Tar Heels (25-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. Baylor Bears (27-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Baylor Bears take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 games is 14-4. Baylor averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by James Akinjo with 5.8.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 15-5. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akinjo is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and two steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Armando Bacot is averaging 16.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

