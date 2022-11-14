How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Baylor Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #5 Baylor Bears face the Northern Colorado Bears. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Northern Colorado Bears

When: Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Baylor vs. Northern Colorado game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Northern Colorado vs. Baylor Game Preview: Northern Colorado visits No. 5 Baylor following George's 23-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (1-1) at Baylor Bears (2-0)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Baylor faces the Northern Colorado Bears after Keyonte George scored 23 points in Baylor’s 87-70 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

Baylor went 27-7 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Baylor Bears allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Northern Colorado finished 13-7 in Big Sky action and 8-9 on the road last season. The Northern Colorado Bears averaged 77.9 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.