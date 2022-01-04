How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #1 Baylor Bears face the Oklahoma Sooners from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners

When: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Baylor vs. Oklahoma game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on fuboTV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on Sling TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oklahoma vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 1 Baylor looks to extend streak vs OU

Oklahoma (11-2, 1-0) vs. No. 1 Baylor (13-0, 1-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Oklahoma. In its last six wins against the Sooners, Baylor has won by an average of 15 points. Oklahoma’s last win in the series came on Jan. 30, 2018, a 98-96 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tanner Groves, Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Sooners points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: James Akinjo has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 88.5 points while giving up 53.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Sooners. Baylor has an assist on 67 of 104 field goals (64.4 percent) across its past three outings while Oklahoma has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 289th among Division I teams).