How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #3 Baylor Bears face the Oklahoma Sooners from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners

When: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma vs. Baylor Game Preview: Baylor plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (26-5, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Baylor Bears play in the Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bears have gone 15-2 at home. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Sooners are 7-11 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Jalen Hill averaging 5.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bears won 65-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Adam Flagler led the Bears with 16 points, and Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.8 points. James Akinjo is shooting 33.9% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Tanner Groves is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sooners. Gibson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Sooners: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.