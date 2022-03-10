 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #3 Baylor Bears face the Oklahoma Sooners from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Baylor vs. Oklahoma game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on fuboTV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on Sling TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma vs. Baylor Game Preview: Baylor plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (26-5, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Baylor Bears play in the Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bears have gone 15-2 at home. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Sooners are 7-11 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Jalen Hill averaging 5.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bears won 65-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Adam Flagler led the Bears with 16 points, and Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.8 points. James Akinjo is shooting 33.9% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Tanner Groves is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sooners. Gibson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Sooners: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.