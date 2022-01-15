How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the #1 Baylor Bears face the Oklahoma State Cowboys from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

When: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Game Preview: Anderson and the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on conference foe No. 1 Baylor

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-7, 1-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-1, 3-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor plays Oklahoma State in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Bears have gone 9-1 in home games. Baylor is second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua paces the Bears with 7.7 boards.

The Cowboys are 1-3 in conference matchups. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Isaac Likekele averaging 5.9.

The Bears and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Akinjo is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Keylan Boone averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Bryce Williams is shooting 39.0% and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.