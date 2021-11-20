How to Watch Stanford vs. Baylor Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the #9 Baylor Bears face the Stanford Cardinal from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal

When: Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Stanford vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 9 Baylor battles Stanford

Stanford (3-1) vs. No. 9 Baylor (3-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor hosts Stanford in an early season matchup. Stanford knocked off Valparaiso by 14 in its last outing. Baylor is coming off a 92-47 win over Central Arkansas in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Baylor’s Kendall Brown has averaged 15 points, five rebounds and four assists while LJ Cryer has put up 17.7 points. For the Cardinal, Harrison Ingram has averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Jaiden Delaire has put up 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.INTRIGUING INGRAM: Ingram has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has scored 89.3 points per game and allowed 55.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Baylor offense has averaged 77.2 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bears 28th nationally. Stanford has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 67 possessions per game (ranked 259th).