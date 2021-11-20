 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Stanford vs. Baylor Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the #9 Baylor Bears face the Stanford Cardinal from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal

The Baylor vs. Stanford game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Stanford on ESPN+?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Stanford game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Stanford on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Stanford on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Stanford on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Stanford on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Stanford on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Stanford on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Stanford game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Stanford vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 9 Baylor battles Stanford

Stanford (3-1) vs. No. 9 Baylor (3-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor hosts Stanford in an early season matchup. Stanford knocked off Valparaiso by 14 in its last outing. Baylor is coming off a 92-47 win over Central Arkansas in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Baylor’s Kendall Brown has averaged 15 points, five rebounds and four assists while LJ Cryer has put up 17.7 points. For the Cardinal, Harrison Ingram has averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Jaiden Delaire has put up 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.INTRIGUING INGRAM: Ingram has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has scored 89.3 points per game and allowed 55.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Baylor offense has averaged 77.2 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bears 28th nationally. Stanford has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 67 possessions per game (ranked 259th).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.