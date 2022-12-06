 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tarleton State Texans vs. Baylor Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #12 Baylor Bears face the . The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Baylor Bears vs. Tarleton State Texans

You can watch the Baylor vs. Tarleton State Texans game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Tarleton State Texans vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 6 Baylor plays Tarleton State, seeks 5th straight home win

Tarleton State Texans (5-3) at Baylor Bears (6-2)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Baylor will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bears play Tarleton State.

The Bears are 4-0 on their home court. Baylor has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Texans are 0-2 on the road. Tarleton State has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. LJ Cryer is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.5 points for Baylor.

Freddy Hicks is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 11.5 points for Tarleton State.

