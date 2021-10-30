 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor Live for Free Online on October 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT, the #20 Baylor Bears face the Texas Longhorns from McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Longhorns

The Baylor vs. Texas game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ABC on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Texas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Texas game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Texas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Texas game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Texas game on ABC with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Texas game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Texas on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Texas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Texas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Texas game.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Texas game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Texas vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 16 Baylor can bury Texas in the Big 12 with a win

By The Associated Press

Texas (4-3 2-2 Big 12) at No. 16 Baylor (6-1 3-1), Saturday at noon EDT (ABC).

Line: Baylor by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas leads 79-27-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Baylor can solidify its place as Big 12 title contender with a win over Texas that would also bury the Longhorns’ hopes. First-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian must find a win to back up the promise that consecutive fourth-quarter collapses didn’t end the Longhorns’ league title dreams.

KEY MATCHUP

Baylor running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner vs. the Texas linebackers. Smith and Ebner together ran for 283 yards in pounding BYU two weeks ago. Texas has surrendered an average of 296 yards rushing in their three losses and wears down late.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returns from concussion protocol. He’s Texas’ best defensive player. Even if he’s too light to hold up all game against a pounding rush attack, Texas needs a speedy disrupter who can make some plays rushing the quarterback or chasing sideline to sideline.

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon shoulders bigger expectations every week. The run game is Baylor’s go-to until Bohanon picks apart a secondary for touchdowns. He has 12 scoring tosses against one interception this season. Another efficient game from him and the Bears will be rolling.

FACTS & FIGURES

Baylor had no penalties in a win over BYU, the first time that’s happened in school history. … Over his last nine games, Texas running back Bijan Robinson has scored 19 touchdowns … Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle is the first player in program history to record a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a sack in the same game (BYU).

